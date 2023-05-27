The Border Mail
Murray Felines looking for improvement against reigning premier Lavington

JC
By John Conroy
May 27 2023 - 2:30pm
We are getting better every week. We don't aspire to win every game, we aspire to get better.

- Felines coach Mat Andison

MURRAY Felines will be without Bushrangers trio Ava Loughnan, Paige Duffy and Josephine Muscat when they take on ladder leaders Lavington in the North East Border Female Football League tomorrow.

