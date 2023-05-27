We are getting better every week. We don't aspire to win every game, we aspire to get better.- Felines coach Mat Andison
MURRAY Felines will be without Bushrangers trio Ava Loughnan, Paige Duffy and Josephine Muscat when they take on ladder leaders Lavington in the North East Border Female Football League tomorrow.
But the reigning premiers will also lose a clutch of players to representative duties including playmaker Alice Voss.
After only four wins last year, the Felines have already secured 10 points and are third on the ladder after five games.
Co-captain Emily Cooper has been in good form for the Felines, who drew with Wangaratta Rovers in their last match, while the Felines' other captain Emily Nicholson returns to the side after a stint out with concussion.
Recruit Bronwyn McCormack has also been providing plenty in defence for the Rutherglen-based outfit while Yasmine Budic is one of several players who is fresh off playing in the NEBFFL's inaugural interleague carnival last weekend.
Felines coach Mat Andison said the side was tracking well comparatively, and was focused on developing its players ahead of the win-loss ratio.
"We're middle of the road and that's pretty good for us at this time of year," Andison said.
"We're developing pretty well. We are getting better every week. We don't aspire to win every game, we aspire to get better."
The Felines went down by 66 points against the reigning premier in their first encounter this year, and Andison said the goal was to reduce the margin against the side that boasts the likes of NEBFFL co-captains Gabby Goldsworthy and Samantha Creasy.
"It's a good opportunity to put our better players on their better players and have them develop and learn from them," said Andison, who is in his second year at the Felines.
"They will tend to lead our girls to the football, so it's a confidence thing for our girls to be able to beat these types of players that are high level footballers.
"Beating our opponent and being accountable is the goal."
Andison said the experience of the club's open women and under-17 interleague representatives would also bode well for the club.
"They brought a fair bit back in terms of experience and confidence from the interleague, which is great."
The game kicks off at 1pm on ground two at the Lavington Sportsground.
In the other game, Wodonga Raiders host Wangaratta Rovers at Birallee Park with the Rovers looking to get their second win of the year against the second-placed Raiders.
Thurgoona has the bye.
