Former Border musician jailed for horrific child sex, torture files

A former Border musician has been jailed after being found with more than 1700 horrific child abuse images and videos, including against a one-year-old and a video showing a two-year-old girl being tortured.
Peter Charles Henderson, 37, will serve at least 10 months in jail for offending a judge described as "disgustingly depraved".
Henderson, who performed in bands The Jester Complex and NewSkin during his time in Albury, and had studied at the Murray Conservatorium, now lives in the ACT.
Details of the 1715 files found on his devices on April 2 last year are too graphic to publish, but include child rape, violence against toddlers and bestiality.
The files showed 1000 individual child victims, largely aged between one and 10.
The offending was discovered when his partner, who has herself admitted to child pornography offences, contacted police last year.
The pair had met on Tinder in 2020 and discovered they had a shared sexual interest in children.
After she called police Henderson's phone, laptop and a hard drive were seized and examined.
Despite the discovery of the files, Henderson claims not to have any "personal interest" in the material.
Acting Justice Stephen Norrish said it was hard to summarise how bad the files were.
"The material is rightly described as 'highly depraved'," he said.
Henderson had previously stated he had been introduced to child abuse material by a former partner, and had kept the files for two years after the relationship ended.
Acting Justice Norrish labelled that "an absolutely pathetic excuse" for possessing material "of such vile character".
"These denials stand quite at odds with the facts of the matter," he said.
The judge stated Henderson's actions had shown a "complete lack of empathy, sympathy or regard to the victims".
"[The files are] so disgustingly depraved it is almost impossible to derive of any person who would take any pleasure or interest [in it]," he said.
"The offender has shown far more interest in the welfare of his pet dog than the welfare of the children in the images."
Henderson was sentenced to a total of two years and four months in jail, with 10 months of those to be served in custody, with the rest of the sentence suspended.
He will be eligible for release in March next year.
