Graphic Content

Former Border musician jailed for horrific child sex, torture files

By Local News
May 27 2023 - 7:00am
Peter Henderson, pictured during his time in Albury.
A former Border musician has been jailed after being found with more than 1700 horrific child abuse images and videos, including against a one-year-old and a video showing a two-year-old girl being tortured.

Local News

