Walbundrie Sports Ground's new netball courts officially opened

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 27 2023 - 5:00pm
Walbundrie building committee treasurer Sue Collins cutting the ribbon alongside RWW Giants netball coordinator Amanda McCall, Greater Hume councillor Jenny O'Neill, mayor Tony Quinn, deputy mayor Annette Schilg, Albury MP Justin Clancy and RWW president Chris Collins. Picture supplied
The Walbundrie community is rejoicing after the official unveiling of new netball courts on Saturday, May 27.

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

