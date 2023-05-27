The Walbundrie community is rejoicing after the official unveiling of new netball courts on Saturday, May 27.
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla Giants netballers played their first matches on the two new courts at Walbundrie Sports Ground, which were funded with a grant of more than $300,000 from the NSW government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Along with the courts, constructed by Riverina Sporting Services, the project also included upgraded lighting and the addition of seating.
Walbundrie building committee treasurer Sue Collins said the previous surface had become unsafe and is confident it won't need to be replaced again for some time.
"Instead of it being a gravel base like it was before, which I think contributed to the movement of the courts, they completely rebuilt them from the bottom up," she said.
"Netball NSW were thorough in making sure what we were doing was going to be the correct way forward.
"We have eight official grades of netball (four junior and four senior), plus the NetSetGO program.
"The school uses them and Hume league use them for interleague and interleague training. A lot of visitors to the area when they camp there are always using them."
Mrs Collins said the committee raised funds for projects through a stall at the Henty Field Days each year.
Albury MP Justin Clancy, along with Greater Hume Council mayor Tony Quinn, deputy mayor Annette Schilg and councillor Jenny O'Neill attended the opening.
Mr Clancy also opened female-friendly change rooms, completed in 2021 amidst COVID restrictions, at the venue on Saturday, May 27.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
