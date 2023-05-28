A young Border tennis player has been recognised by the sport's national body for his fundraising efforts in honour of his late grandmother.
Hugh Bergin, 10, raised more than $3000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation through his Racquets Against Breast Cancer tournament at Wahgunyah Tennis Club on March 26, which saw him crowned Tennis Australia's community champion for May.
Around 100 people, including 50 participants, came together for the event, which included competitive matches, stalls and activities, a raffle, sausage sizzle and bake sale, with all proceeds going to the charity.
Hugh came up with the idea as he wanted to raise funds for breast cancer, a disease that runs in his family.
"My grandma died from breast cancer, and I don't want it to happen to anyone else, so I am doing what I can to help out," he told The Border Mail before the event.
Racquets Against Breast Cancer is set to become an annual event, with Hugh hoping to raise even more money in years to come.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
