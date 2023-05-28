The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border tennis junior Hugh Bergin raises $3000 for breast cancer charity

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 28 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bergin, 10, with his brother Will, 9, has been lauded by Tennis Australia for the Racquets Against Breast Cancer event he organised in honour of his grandmother at Wahgunyah Tennis Club in March. Picture by James Wiltshire
Hugh Bergin, 10, with his brother Will, 9, has been lauded by Tennis Australia for the Racquets Against Breast Cancer event he organised in honour of his grandmother at Wahgunyah Tennis Club in March. Picture by James Wiltshire

A young Border tennis player has been recognised by the sport's national body for his fundraising efforts in honour of his late grandmother.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.