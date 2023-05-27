The Border Mail
Renovated home in 'heart of Wodonga' passed in at auction for $900,000

Updated May 27 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:30pm
Auctioneer Will Bonnici, of First National Real Estate, putting the call out for offers for a central Wodonga home on South Street on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
A renovated three-bedroom house close to the Wodonga CBD has been passed in just shy of $1 million.

