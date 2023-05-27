A renovated three-bedroom house close to the Wodonga CBD has been passed in just shy of $1 million.
The period home on South Street received just one bid from the large crowd in attendance on Saturday.
An opening offer of $850,000 was taken by First National Real Estate auctioneer Will Bonnici, before he upped it to $900,000 with the use of a vendor bid.
After a brief pause, the property was passed in.
Mr Bonnici said central Wodonga was having a renaissance.
"We've got buildings all around. We've got properties being beautifully renovated, like the one here," he said.
"We've got some development right across the road and we are beautifully positioned to be walking distance to the heart of Wodonga.
"Wodonga is one of the fastest growing regional cities not only in Victoria, but in Australia, and the heart is certainly beating strongly.
"We just don't see enough of this sort of property, not only in Wodonga, but coming to the market."
