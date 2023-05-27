The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wangaratta wins fourth straight game with 59-point hiding of Lavington

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 27 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 6:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta's Jackson Clarke was superb with four goals.
Wangaratta's Jackson Clarke was superb with four goals.

Wangaratta is poised to pounce on the top three teams after smashing a disappointing Lavington by 59 points on Saturday, May 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.