Wangaratta wins fourth straight game with 59-point hiding of Lavington

Wangaratta is poised to pounce on the top three teams after smashing a disappointing Lavington by 59 points on Saturday, May 27.
Lavington was superb in the first quarter, holding a four-point lead, but the home team then kicked 12 goals to three to coast to a 14.18 (102) to 6.7 (43) win.
Pies' midfielder Jackson Clarke booted four goals in a superb display, with Daniel Sharrock, Brad Melville and Daine Porter also outstanding.
More to follow.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.