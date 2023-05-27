ROUND SEVEN
FOOTBALL
Wodonga 5.6 (36) lost to Wang Rovers 12.6 (78)
North Albury 11.13 (79) def Myrtleford 10.7 (67)
Wangaratta 14.18 (102) def Lavington 6.7 (43)
Albury 16.14 (110) def Wod. Raiders 6.13 (49)
NETBALL
Wangaratta 46 lost to Lavington 50
Wodonga 61 def Wang. Rovers 50
Nth Albury 27 lost Myrtleford 42
Albury 44 lost to Wod. Raiders 48
ROUND SEVEN
Thurgoona 8.3 (51) lost to Barnawartha 14.11 (95)
Dederang-MB 9.10 (64) lost to Chiltern 17.10 (112)
Beechworth 8.9 (57) lost to Kiewa-SC 12.2 (74)
Tallangatta 26.29 (185) def Wahgunyah 4.7 (31)
Mitta Utd 9.5 (59) lost to Yackandandah 14.11 (95)
Rutherglen 11.8 (74) lost to Wod. Saints 15.8 (98)
ROUND SEVEN
Culcairn 7.1 (43) lost to Howlong 14.15 (99)
CDHBU 5.4 (34) lost to Osborne 19.21 (135)
Lockhart 6.10 (46) lost to Holbrook 17.10 (112)
Henty 7.5 (47) lost to Jindera 14.10 (94)
RWW Giants 13.11 (89) def Bill. Crows 7.7 (49)
ROUND FIVE
Tumbarumba 25.13 (163) def Corryong 6.5 (41)
Cudgewa 16.5 (101) def Bullioh 6.11 (47)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.