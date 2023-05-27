The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Logan Hamilton kicks a second consecutive six-goal haul for Holbrook

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 27 2023 - 9:46pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holbrook's Logan Hamilton now has 12 goals in his last two games.
Holbrook's Logan Hamilton now has 12 goals in his last two games.

Logan Hamilton continued his fine goal-kicking form in Holbrook's win over Lockhart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.