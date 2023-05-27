Logan Hamilton continued his fine goal-kicking form in Holbrook's win over Lockhart.
Having slotted six for the Brookers against Henty seven days earlier, Hamilton helped himself to another half-dozen on Saturday.
Holbrook won by 17.10 (112) to 6.10 (46) at Lockhart, with Josh Jones booting three while Raven Jolliffe and Andrew Mackinlay finished with two apiece.
The second-placed Brookers are six points behind Osborne, who made it seven wins on the bounce with a 101-point drubbing of CDHBU at Coreen.
ALSO IN SPORT
Among the Tigers' 11 different goal-kickers were Connor Galvin and Macauley Armstrong with three each.
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla were too good for Billabong Crows, winning by 13.11 (89) to 7.7 (49) at Walbundrie, four goals for Nathan Wardius taking him to 30 for the season.
Howlong saw off Culcairn to make it five straight wins and Jindera accounted for Henty by 47 points.
