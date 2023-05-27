Undersized North Albury defender Jack King produced the game of his career in the 12-point win over Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 27.
"Sam wasn't going to get up with his hammie, but 'Weido' was a very late call up (to Port Melbourne), which devastated us, but it was a good challenge," delighted captain George Godde offered.
"Jack King played the best game I've ever seen him play, he did an unreal job undersized on a really good player in 'Sharpy', while Fletcher Ramage did his job to an absolute T."
Winter-Irving kicked two goals, while Sharp finished with three as North moved above the Saints with its second win.
The Hoppers now have the bye before tackling Wangaratta Rovers.
