North Albury's Jack King plays game of his career in win over Myrtleford

By Andrew Moir
Updated May 28 2023 - 9:16am, first published 8:36am
Jack King played superbly on Saints' forward Ryley Sharp.
Undersized North Albury defender Jack King produced the game of his career in the 12-point win over Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 27.

