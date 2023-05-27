The Border Mail
North Albury beats Myrtleford by 12 points in Ovens and Murray football

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 28 2023 - 10:43am, first published 9:17am
Former Collingwood player Tim Broomhead is leading the revival at North Albury, with the Hoppers nabbing a second win over Myrtleford.
North Albury's frustration at being looked upon as a 'sympathy' side exploded with a stunning 12-point upset over Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 27.

