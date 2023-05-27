North Albury's frustration at being looked upon as a 'sympathy' side exploded with a stunning 12-point upset over Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 27.
The Hoppers raced to a 28-point lead early in the second quarter before the visitors cut the margin to single figures, but the outsiders steadied in the 11.13 (79) to 10.7 (67) win.
"We went into this game saying, 'we're not going to be the team that gets the pats on the back for having a try, we want to be the team that wins', that's what our whole mantra was today (Saturday)," straight shooting captain George Godde suggested.
North has claimed the past two wooden spoons, but has now moved above the Saints into seventh after posting its second win.
The Hoppers toppled Wodonga Raiders by 37 points on May 6.
North is at least a 10-goal better side than last year and the rapid improvement will delight league officials, who feel nervy when a club is consistently based at the bottom.
But the Tim Broomhead-coached Hoppers deserve tremendous praise for their exciting brand of football.
The Hoppers burst away early, kicking five goals to two in the first quarter.
However, the Saints reduced the margin to 16 points at half-time and looked like stealing the win before the Hoppers rallied.
"That was the most impressive part, the fact we were tested and were able to respond," Godde explained.
The Hoppers are a smaller side, but were particularly undersized in defence with the underrated Jack King marking Ryley Sharp, while Fletcher Ramage opposed impressive Goulburn Valley recruit Kyle Winter-Irving.
The latter nabbed two goals, while Sharp nailed three as King featured in the Hoppers' best.
He was ably supported in defence by Julian Hayes, who has now moved well past the stage of being underrated and is a genuine representative player.
The club was also delighted with emerging star Cody Gardiner, who only debuted a fortnight ago.
"'Gus' Gardiner, in that first quarter especially, was unbelievable, he's only 16, but I'm not just saying this because he's 16, he was dominating in the guts (middle), Tim (Broomhead) kept reiterating to him how he's one of the guns out here, he needs to keep being told that," Godde revealed.
Broomhead and Cayden Winter also joined Nathan Dennis (three goals) in the best, while Josh Minogue also booted three.
Ryley Bouker (three goals), Elijah Wales and Levi Young were the Saints' best.
Myrtleford now hosts ladder leaders Yarrawonga.
