Yackandandah consolidates second spot with workman-like victory over Mitta United

By Brent Godde
Updated May 28 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:30am
Roos skipper Ben McIntosh produced a best on ground performance.
Yackandandah has emerged as a genuine top-three hope after notching its sixth win of the season against Mitta United at Eskdale on Saturday.

