Yackandandah has emerged as a genuine top-three hope after notching its sixth win of the season against Mitta United at Eskdale on Saturday.
The Mountain Men were competitive for a half before the Roos' class shone through in the second half to eventually secure a 14.11 (95) to 9.5 (59) victory.
Roos skipper Ben McIntosh led by example in the midfield with 30 plus touches to be his side's best.
Blues ball magnet Jarrod Hodgkin was also at his brilliant best despite being tagged and produced another stellar display in the midfield before moving to a back flank in the final term.
McIntosh said the Roos were forced hard to get the points with Lee Dale missing but were buoyed by the return of ruckman Zac Leitch.
"History says Mitta is always a tough opponent up at Eskdale and they don't like losing at home," McIntosh said.
"Obviously they have got some real top end talent with Jarrod and Luke Hodgkin and Joe and Jake Hodgkin and you have to respect them a lot more now compared to the past few years.
"You can't just go up there and expect to win and you have to get your match-ups right because their class players can really hurt you if you let them get off the leash.
ALSO IN SPORT
"We just tried to stick to our structures and play to a high standard and were able to get the job done.
"Jarrod (Hodgkin) is obviously a bull at the stoppages and we certainly put a lot of work into trying to nullify him dominating the clearances.
"I thought it was a terrific midfield battle between the two sides."
The Roos now sit second with six wins and a draw after seven rounds.
Mitta United is in fifth position with a 4-3 record but only percentage ahead of both Tallangatta and Barnawartha who are ready to pounce if the Blues slip up.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.