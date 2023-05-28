Wangaratta's 'awesome foursome', led by a stunning onslaught by Daniel Sharrock, torpedoed Lavington's top five hopes in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 27.
Sharrock racked up an incredible 16 touches in the first quarter, one of the best outputs for a term in recent years, with five goals in 12 minutes in the second term effectively ending the contest.
The visitors couldn't contain midfield trio Sharrock (35 touches), Richmond VFL player Brad Melville (27) and Jackson Clarke (27), while 37-year-old Daine Porter also starred in the 14.18 (102) to 6.7 (43) demolition.
"I thought we started the game slowly, but we got back to doing the team things towards the end of the first quarter and that continued through," delighted coach Ben Reid remarked.
"Our effort and our want to defend and compete was as good as it's been all year."
Although the Panthers carried a two-three win-loss record into the game, they hadn't been beaten by more than 13 points and the first quarter showed why they've been so competitive.
While the Pies' on-ballers were almost unstoppable, and defender Cam Barrett terrific, Lavington's pressure was superb and, most importantly, the goalkicking yips which had dogged the club over the first six rounds, posting a paltry 43.72, disappeared as Luke Garland, Shaun Driscoll and Sam Hargreave landed 40m-plus efforts to take a four-point lead into the second stanza.
Unheralded Pat Warner kick-started the surge, dancing through heavy traffic under extreme pressure and, somehow, drilling a bullet pass to Porter.
Clarke then landed a 50m bomb, off one step, one of his four goals, and by the time the favourites ended their second quarter surge, the margin was 26 points.
The margin had blown out to 46 early in the third, before Tyson Neander kicked a goal after 13 minutes, the first since the 17-minute mark of the first quarter.
Early season recruit Billy Glanvill had 26 touches, but was largely held by defensive midfielder Daniel Saunders, captain Tom Hargreave was influential with 24 disposals, while key back Jono Spina tried his best as the ball raced into defence through the Pies' speed and pace of ball movement.
Pacy pair Driscoll and Neander finished with two goals apiece.
But the match exposed Lavington's lack of top level talent, with a gun key forward the number one target over the off-season.
Not surprisingly, it was the classy Jake O'Brien who set up the first two goals.
There's no player easier on the eye than the former Assumption College star with his relaxed running style, elite kicking and that intangible quality of having time on his side.
The loss has virtually sealed Lavington's season and the top five.
It started with so much hope after last year's outstanding effort to just miss the top five on percentage under first-year coach and Sydney Swans' premiership player Adam Schneider, despite losing the bulk of its 2019 premiership side.
The Panthers sit two wins outside the five and by a percentage of 21, so they will need to topple at least a couple of top five teams, but with an average of only 62 points per game, they don't have the firepower to consistently challenge.
Coach Adam Schneider was a disconsolate figure after the game and he remarked after the season-opening loss to Wodonga, by only six points, it was the worst performance in his time at the club.
He now has another contender, although the club should bounce back against Wodonga Raiders.
