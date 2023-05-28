Albury warmed up for its biggest clash against Wodonga in 14 years with a 61-point win over Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 27.
The winless Raiders were gritty in the first half before the visitors raced away with 10 goals to two in the 16.14 (110) to 6.13 (49) win.
"They played well in that first half, but we got going after half-time," Tigers' co-captain Jim Grills said.
"'Duncs' (Michael Duncan), and young Maxy Byrne both played well in defence, while LC (Lucas Conlan) kicked three goals."
The home team also had six players with two apiece, including best on ground Alex Jones, along with Jeff Garlett and Grills, who was also outstanding.
Luke Daly, Elliott Powell and Isaac Muller, in his first game against his former club, also featured.
Nelson Bowey was Raiders' only multiple goalkicker with two.
He was joined in the best by profile players Cam Ellis-Yolmen and Tom Bracher.
The latter had averaged 37 touches from his two previous games, when free of his commitments with Richmond in the VFL.
He again showed his class against the top three outfit, while Ellis-Yolmen's season has been disrupted by leg injuries after moving from the AFL.
Ruck Liam Hickey, Hayden Clarke and Cooper Daly also impressed.
Raiders are now away to Lavington and while the visitors will start outsiders, they can gain confidence from the fact the Panthers have averaged only 52 points in their last three games, albeit two of those were against grand finalists Yarrawonga and Wangaratta, so they will feel if they can stick with the home team, the Panthers won't have the firepower to blow them away.
Albury is now focused on its away clash to Wodonga.
The Bulldogs are coming off their first loss to Wangaratta Rovers and while that might have potentially robbed the game of a blockbuster status, they will be desperate to bounce back and show the league that loss was just a hiccup, aided by a three-week break and the absence of the league's best player in the opening month Angus Baker after breaking his finger on May 6.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.