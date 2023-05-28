The Border Mail
Albury defeats Wodonga Raiders by 61 points in Ovens and Murray football

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 28 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 10:45am
Albury's Alex Jones was terrific in the 61-one point win over Raiders, but the Tigers are excited at the prospect of facing Wodonga, which hasn't played finals since 2009.
Albury's Alex Jones was terrific in the 61-one point win over Raiders, but the Tigers are excited at the prospect of facing Wodonga, which hasn't played finals since 2009.

Albury warmed up for its biggest clash against Wodonga in 14 years with a 61-point win over Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 27.

