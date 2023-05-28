A pilot whose chopper crashed and erupted into flames on Saturday morning remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Emergency services were called to Don Kendall Drive, Forest Hill, shortly after 11am on Saturday following reports a helicopter had crashed.
The Robinson R22 Helicopter crashed on eastern side of the runway, igniting fuel, which was quickly contained by Wagga Airport and Royal Australian Air Force fire crews while firefighters from Forest Hill Rural Fire Service brigade and Turvey Park Fire and Rescue were en route.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics were called to the scene at about 11.15am on Saturday where they tended to the pilot, a 28-year-old man, who had sustained injuries to the torso.
He was taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
A spokesperson for the Murrumbidgee Local Health District said the pilot remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Police attended the scene, and the crash will be investigated by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
