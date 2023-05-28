The Border Mail
Rain washes out Albury's Million Paws Walk prompting reschedule plan

By Ted Howes
Updated May 28 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 5:00pm
Arthur Frauenfelder, Eliza Chick, 9, and Moet in Hovell Tree Park after the Million Paws Walk was cancelled. Picture by James Wiltshire
Steady drizzle washed out the Million Paws Walk on Sunday, but the gloomy weather didn't keep animal lover Arthur Frauenfelder from taking his beloved pooch Moet for a stroll.

