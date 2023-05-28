Steady drizzle washed out the Million Paws Walk on Sunday, but the gloomy weather didn't keep animal lover Arthur Frauenfelder from taking his beloved pooch Moet for a stroll.
The veterinarian, RSPCA president and former Albury mayor said he was disappointed it was raining cats and dogs on May 28 for the much-loved community event that has been running for 25 years.
Dr Frauenfelder, however, said the bright side was animal lovers won't miss out this year as the event has been rescheduled for spring.
"We were down there at 6am, then the drizzle started, all of us got got a little bit wet, and by the time we finished all our phone calls, we'd have all gotten wetter, so unfortunately it wasn't a goer," he said.
"It's a shame but mostly because people couldn't have fun, not the money aspect, it's not an essential fundraiser, we've got a lot of people that donate well. We focus on having a fun day for the kids and the dogs, we never set a target of how much we want to make.
"And the three of us there, me and Cathy Woodbridge and Jim Vieno who are mainstays of the event and head up a fantastic team of volunteers, decided that we'll just have to see what can be done later in the year.
"We've always said it should be earlier, it should be a month earlier, because it's always threatening rain about this time of the year.
"We're hoping to have it in springtime but it's not something that we can do ourselves without talking to head office because this event is Australia-wide today."
Dr Frauenfelder said the community event attracted about 600 people from all over the Border region.
"People have such a great time and the kids just love it, you know, they get dressed up like their dog and they get to bark," he said.
"A lot of people help us, a lot of people do a lot of things for us and it's just good to be able to give back to the community and give them a family fun day.
"The Rotary Club of Albury Hume are always a fantastic help, they usually put on the barbecue and keep it going until the last person goes. and Albury Council helps in a big way too."
Dr Frauenfelder said anyone who wanted to donate to the RSPCA could always wander into the RSPCA-Albury Volunteer Branch headquarters at 610 Hume Street or visit the RSPCA website.
