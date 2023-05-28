Ava Tuksar came off the bench to score an eight-minute hat-trick on her return to the Albury Hotspurs side.
Wearing the yellow and black for the first time in a month after a run of games for Wagga City Wanderers, the 19-year-old played a major role in Hotspurs' 5-1 win away to Wodonga Diamonds.
Tuksar opened her account in the 37th minute and completed her treble on the stroke of half-time before dropping back into defence for the second half.
"I was in shock - I didn't think they were going to go in," Tuksar admitted.
"It felt really good to score and the goals helped to open the game up.
"We settled down and started to control it more after that.
"I'm glad there's room for me and the girls accept me back in.
"They don't look down on me and they still pass me the ball.
"They make me feel really welcome.
"It's so good here; we're like one big family."
Helena Zito tipped Grace Rowland's shot onto the post before Havana Selvey forced a good block from Sophie Panozzo at the other end in a first half dominated by Spurs.
They stayed patient and broke the deadlock on 24 minutes courtesy of a Jessica Briggs penalty after Rylee Steele was tripped in the box.
Tuksar doubled the lead with a powerful shot into the roof of the net after a fine passing move and quickly made it 3-0 with a neat turn and low finish.
It was game over by half-time, Tuksar finishing off another fluent move and Jess Thomas seeing her shot squirm through Zito's gloves.
Brianna Kusic pulled one back with a shot from distance 15 minutes from time.
