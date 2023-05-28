The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga Diamonds 1 Albury Hotspurs 5: Ava Tuksar scores a hat-trick in eight minutes

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 28 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lily Godfrey takes aim as the rain falls at La Trobe. Picture by James Wiltshire
Lily Godfrey takes aim as the rain falls at La Trobe. Picture by James Wiltshire

Ava Tuksar came off the bench to score an eight-minute hat-trick on her return to the Albury Hotspurs side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.