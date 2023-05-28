An inspired goalkeeping display from Zachery Bonetti helped Albury Hotspurs to a critical win over Wodonga Diamonds on Sunday.
Bonetti pulled off half a dozen superb saves in the second half alone as Hotspurs battled to a 2-0 victory at rain-lashed La Trobe University.
Goals from Jack McGiffen and Leo Castles secured the visitors a first win since round five following a run of four successive defeats but none of it would have been possible without Bonetti's heroics.
"He's just a wonderful kid," coach John Irvine said.
"It's a pleasure having him and we've got Joel here as well, so it's good to have two very good goalkeepers in your club.
"But he was best on ground."
Bonetti denied Ruben Shuker and Tristan Chambeyron as Diamonds made the early running although the home side, frustrated at not breaking the deadlock, soon resorted to long shots.
At the other end, David Robin had more time than he thought when McGiffen's attempted cross dropped at his feet in the box, Robin rushing his shot and missing the target.
Another fine stop from Bonetti thwarted Chambeyron in a goalmouth scramble, with Stefan Bukvic's follow-up cleared off the line.
Paul Mazambi hit the base of the post with a shot from 25 yards late in the first half and Hotspurs continued to be indebted to Bonetti after the break.
He stuck out a foot to leave Shuker wondering how he hadn't scored and then spread himself to keep out Mazambi's effort after the forward had run onto Chambeyron's through-ball and stepped inside onto his left foot.
But when Hotspurs broke, they found the ultimate reward, McGiffen lashing the ball in at the near post after Leo Castles had led a charge down the right flank and slipped him in with a clever reverse pass.
Shuker was substituted just after the hour mark and his replacement, Fiston Katabishwa, forced a tremendous double save from Bonetti within minutes of entering the fray.
Robin, playing his centre-forward role increasingly well for Hotspurs, was picked out by the lively Jacob Schreiber but again dragged his shot wide when he shoudk have worked the goalkeeper.
Bonetti got behind a Rhyce Hore strike and then plunged bravely at the feet of Katabishwa, hurting himself in the process.
But you can't keep a good man down for long and when Bonetti's long kick downfield bounced over the heads of the Diamonds centre-halves, Castles ran through and coolly beat Trent Irvine to spark joyous celebrations from his team-mates and the sizeable contingent of Spurs supporters.
"Every coach knows what it's like, they had an opportunity with two minutes to go and if they put that in, the game's back on again," coach John Irvine said.
"Until the whistle goes, in the 98th minute today, the game's not over.
"But it's pleasing because we haven't had a win for four or five weeks.
"We can go to the pub tonight, it's Female Football Week and we've got a big celebration down at Brady's for all the ladies and it's going to be nice walking in there with the Div 1 teams both winning for once.
"Our club's special, we've got a good bond with everyone and I'm just happy for the boys
"This gives us a gap from Albury City and Myrtleford.
"You've got the top half of the table, the mid-table and the bottom three and we've got to make sure we stop in the top eight.
"It's the sporting cliche, they're six-point games.
"We play them again the week after the King's Birthday Weekend and we've got to keep going forward.
"It's not an easy time of the year with wet weather and COVID back in.
"It's been a while since we've had a win but the boys kept playing the way they should.
"In the first half, we were a bit off, we weren't hitting our passes and credit to Diamonds because they were putting us under a fair bit of pressure.
"We had a chat at half-time, told the guys to relax a bit and enjoy their football and we were lucky enough to come away with the points."
More to follow.
