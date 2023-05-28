The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Basketball

Bandits overcome three-quarter-time deficit to romp home against Sydney Comets

JC
By John Conroy
Updated May 28 2023 - 10:59pm, first published 5:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
US import Jamir Coleman drives towards the basket in Albury on Saturday night. Pictures by James Wiltshire
US import Jamir Coleman drives towards the basket in Albury on Saturday night. Pictures by James Wiltshire

THE Albury-Wodonga Bandits have overcome a 13-point three-quarter-time deficit to record a stunning win against the Sydney Comets at Lauren Jackson Sports Stadium on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.