THE Albury-Wodonga Bandits have overcome a 13-point three-quarter-time deficit to record a stunning win against the Sydney Comets at Lauren Jackson Sports Stadium on Saturday night.
After a patchy start, the side found its mojo, and defensive structures, late to post a crucial 104-97 win.
The result sees the Bandits leapfrog the Comets on the ladder and keeps the side right in the finals running.
A stunning defensive effort in the final period was the catalyst for the victory with the Bandits conceding only 14 points.
"We had everyone buying into our team defensive concepts, and it just all worked in that last quarter," Bandits assistant Broady Mills said.
"It wasn't looking really good there in the third quarter but to bring it home like that in front of our crowd was great. Everyone had to dig deep and get that win."
Captain Jacob Cincurak led the effort with five steals in the quarter, allowing the opportunity for his attackers in Lochlan Cummings (27 points) and Jamir Coleman (26 points) to go to work.
Also huge for the home side was Coleman's fellow US import, Mike Parks, who was struck down with illness during the week but got off his sick bed to grab 16 rebounds alongside his 18 points.
"He was running on fumes, he had a massive game for someone who had been in bed half the week," Mills said.
He was running on fumes, he had a massive game for someone who had been in bed half the week.- Bandits assistant Broady Mills
Cummings, too, had come off a rough week after going down at training with an ankle injury but was able to overcome it to deliver one of his best performances for the season.
The win was made more impressive with the Comets boasting two NBL-listed players including a debut from three-time premiership player Wani Swaka Lo Buluk, who signed with the Sydney side in the lead-up.
Coleman was typically central to the Bandits' fortunes and when the game opened up late the Texan came into his own.
"Jamir was huge. They couldn't guard him out of the pick and roll, he was making a shot or dishing it out," Mills said.
"They didn't' really have any answers to him, especially in that last quarter."
The game was neck and neck until the third but the last quarter was all Bandits with the home side doing the work early to cruise to victory in the final minutes.
ALSO IN SPORT:
The win takes the Bandits to a 7-7 record and puts the side just percentage off eighth.
"That's a huge win for us and keeps us right in the running for finals," Mills said.
"Hopefully that's a good sign for us and we can keep building on that for now."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.