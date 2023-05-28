The Border Mail
Cudgewa coach Drew Cameron kicks seven in second game back from long-term injury

May 28 2023
Cameron in Mitta colours in 2018.
CUDGEWA'S brilliant forward line has officially added another prong with coach Drew Cameron booting seven goals on his second game back after a multi-year battle with injury.

