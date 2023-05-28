CUDGEWA'S brilliant forward line has officially added another prong with coach Drew Cameron booting seven goals on his second game back after a multi-year battle with injury.
After slotting one on his return last week, Cameron booted four in the first quarter to set up Cudgewa's 16.5 (101) to 6.11 (47) win over Bullioh.
The Blues piled on eight goals to one in the first term at home as they continued their perfect start to the season, moving to 5-0.
First-year Blues coach Cameron had been training strongly since Christmas but finally pulled on the boots over the past fortnight as he returns from a serious knee injury.
He adds a fourth-prong to the ultra-productive trio of veteran Ben Hall, Nick Brockley and recruit Adam Prior who have piled on more 53 goals between them in the first four rounds.
"It's good to have Drew back, he is getting the confidence up and we're pretty confident he will only get better," Blues vice-president Brad Jarvis said.
"He's got a great technique.
"He led up, presented well and was rewarded for his efforts."
The game tightened up after the first term, but Cudgewa were never threatened as they moved inexorably closer to their first premiership in nearly 10 years.
Hall kicked four and Prior three as the Cudgewa forward line again caused havoc.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Midfielders Darcy McKimmie, Dayne Carey and Mitch Pynappels provided the drive up the ground while Ryan Carey and Luke Rafferty battled hard for the visitors.
Meanwhile, reigning premiers Tumbarumba have kicked up a gear, defeating Corryong by more than 100 points after knocking off the Demons by a tad over 40 just three weeks ago.
Daniel Hitchins kicked eight for the victors to bring his season tally to 13.
