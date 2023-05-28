The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

BB Saints hold on by one goal against Murray Magpies to post second win

By John Conroy
Updated May 29 2023 - 1:09pm, first published May 28 2023 - 8:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brock-Burrum's Georgia Ehlers lines one up in Saturday's one-goal thriller. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Brock-Burrum's Georgia Ehlers lines one up in Saturday's one-goal thriller. Pictures by James Wiltshire

THE BB Saints have notched their second win for the season with a thrilling one-goal win over Murray Magpies at Lavington.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.