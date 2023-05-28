THE BB Saints have notched their second win for the season with a thrilling one-goal win over Murray Magpies at Lavington.
The building side under new coach Shae Cunningham has now won two in a row, but it was Del Taylor who led the side on Saturday in the absence of Cunningham.
The Saints were behind in the final term but reeled in a small deficit to hold out for the 39-38 win.
Brit Williams in wing-defence was best for the visitors while Mikayla Trethowan moved into centre and was important as the Saints enjoyed good drive from the mid-court.
"They've been working really hard at training, and trying to find their feet, and it all just come together for them yesterday," Cunningham said.
"We made a few changes in the second half, changed around the mid-court, and it paid off and to their credit they were able to hold their nerve in that final quarter.
"We've had a pretty tough start to the season playing all the finals teams from last year so it was a great confidence booster."
The win puts the Saints just one game and percentage outside of the top six.
In other games, Osborne were too strong for CDHBU, prevailing 95-34, Jindera beat Henty 67-27, and Howlong continued their good form with a 99-40 victory over Culcairn.
Billabong Crows also continued a rise up the ladder, winning 51-28 over Rand-Walbundrie-Walla while Holbrook got its third win with a 38-28 result away at Lockhart.
