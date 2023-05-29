Victims lose $2400 each, sparking bid to battle cyber identity theft

Albury residents have been urged to learn how to protect their digital identities following figures showing victims of cyber crime lost an average of $2400 last year.
The victims took 34 hours trying to restore their identities, according to figures from Scamwatch, a service provided by the ACCC.
Information sessions conducted by ID Support NSW will be held at regional communities to help people improve their privacy and cyber security awareness.
People will be able to learn about using strong passwords and multi-factor authentication to secure their accounts and what to do if their identity is compromised.
ID Support NSW will also advise about the risks of identity theft and explain how to replace documents such as a driver licence, photo card or birth certificate if they are stolen or fraudulently obtained.
IN THE NEWS:
Minister for Customer Service and Digital Jihad Dib said if anyone feared their identity had been stolen, ID Support NSW was there to help.
"As more and more of us are using digital services, this roadshow is an opportunity to speak face to face with cyber security experts about protecting yourself against identity theft and how to know if you've been hacked," Mr Dib said.
"Having your personal details compromised and identity stolen is incredibly distressing and can have serious consequences, so it's important people know that ID Support NSW is there to help you minimise any potential harm as quickly and easily as possible."
The Albury sessions will be held on the mornings of June 27 at Service NSW, West End Plaza and Albury Library Museum, and on June 28 at Service NSW and Lavington Square.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.