Tourism in Albury-Wodonga has bounced back since the COVID doldrums with figures showing visitor numbers increasing by 106 per cent last year.
The data, compiled by Albury and Wodonga councils, showed the total economic impact of tourism hitting $1.15 billion, up 96 per cent from 2021 and a 15 per cent increase from 2019.
The boost in visitors represented close to a $505 million injection into the local economy, according to the Albury Wodonga Visitor Economy Trends Report 2022.
It showed domestic day visitors last year increased by 20 per cent compared to the previous year, representing a $140 million impact for the combined local economy.
The growth in domestic overnight visits to Albury Wodonga is backed by an increase of average daily expenditure of $263 per trip, up from $187 on the previous year.
Econo Lodge Border Gateway Wodonga general manager Duncan McLaren said the figures came as no surprise, adding that he had seen a huge surge in visitors from both sides of the border since the stagnation COVID brought.
"We've definitely experienced that ourselves, we've probably a little bit more than what they're reporting, but we've increased on occupancy by a little bit more than what they're saying," Mr McLaren said.
"And we get a lot of tourists, we don't get many corporates. Our occupancy has gone up by about 15 to 20 per cent since pre-COVID.
"I find that's a much more accurate way to compare - during COVID it affected every business - I prefer to compare our figures with what they were just before COVID and they're definitely up, so what the councils are saying equates with what we're experiencing."
Albury mayor Kylie King said the results showed tourism continued to be a significant contributor to the Albury-Wodonga economy.
"The report answers important questions such as the number and type of visitors to Albury-Wodonga, and allows us to track key trends, audiences and activities," Cr King said.
"This gives us valuable insights so that we can continue to develop targeted campaigns to promote our region to travellers.
"It's fantastic to see such enthusiasm from our overnight visitors, who are arriving in droves to enjoy our exemplary food and wine, wide variety of events, and our wonderful natural attractions such as the Murray River and Lake Hume.
"We have continued to work closely with our tourism partners through the Visit Albury Wodonga Tourism Partner Program to ensure that Albury-Wodonga continues to offer travellers a special experience."
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren said while events continued to be a drawcard for Albury-Wodonga, short stay industry executives was also a significant contributor to the economy.
"Major events in 2022 included the Red Hot Summer Tour, Big Bash Cricket, the Aurora Luna Light Journey, Albury and Wodonga gold cups, and the North East Food and Wine Festival as well as several major sporting events," Cr Mildren said.
