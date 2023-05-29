Victim targeted by repeat offender while in Wodonga court building

A man accused of repeat domestic violence offences against a woman he says he "loves to death" will face court on Tuesday following his arrest outside Wodonga court earlier this month.
The victim had gone to the court on May 1 to get an intervention order varied so that the accused man could attend her unit.
He was banned from having any contact with her at all, but police believe the man has no regard for the document.
Police received information from the victim's friend in March that the man had been staying at her home.
He was found hiding in a shed in the backyard.
He was already on a corrections order for persistent contravention of family violence orders at the time.
The victim didn't make a statement amid concerns about repercussions.
She then attended the Wodonga Magistrates Court on May 1 to change the order, and reduce the restrictions.
The man allegedly texted the victim for running updates.
IN THE NEWS:
She received a notification on her phone at 12.46pm, with security footage showing the accused man leaving her home.
He allegedly said he had found her iPad which showed she had been cheating on him while he was in custody.
The man allegedly called her while she was in the court reception and said "wait until you get home".
The call became so heated, security staff asked the woman to go outside.
The man allegedly attended the court precinct a short time later and asked if the victim was there following 40 calls.
The woman was assisted by police due to fears for her safety, and the man was arrested.
He later returned to the court a short time later, this time in the dock after being charged.
He made an application for release which police opposed with concerns he has an extensive history of breaching orders.
The man, who can't be named for legal reasons, told magistrate Peter Mithen he was "actually doing really well".
"I love her to death," he said of the victim.
"I really do believe in my heart I love my partner.
"I've helped her so much.
"Everything always comes back to me."
He was concerned going back to jail would impact his mental health, and sought release to live in Shepparton.
Mr Mithen said it was a considerable police case.
"I just can't be guaranteed the risk of releasing you on bail is acceptable at the moment," he said.
"I just believe you may well commit further offences on bail."
He refused bail, with the man to return to court on Tuesday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.