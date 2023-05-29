Wodonga trainer Craig Widdison savoured a perfect day at his home track over the weekend after landing a treble from his stable's only three runners.
Rydenatt struck in the second race on the card in the $27,000 Maiden Plate, (1300m) with Nick Souquet aboard.
The four-year-old gelding went around at the massive odds of 60/1 after having only previously been placed once at Young last-start from seven previous attempts.
Widdison said it was the second longest priced winner of his training career after one of his runners saluted at 100/1 several years ago.
"I wasn't surprised that Rydenatt went around at 60/1 considering his form," Widdison said.
"He has shown glimpses of ability but he has been a frustrating horse to train.
"His last-start effort wasn't a bad run but it was at Young in a $12,000 maiden.
"So it was hard to get enthused about his chances but the soft track and wearing blinkers for the second time sparked the turnaround.
"From memory it's the second biggest priced winner I've trained after getting one up at 100/1 at Wangaratta quite a few years back."
Widdison was back in the winners stall the very next race after Duped By Spin ($15) also scored her first win in the $27,000 Maiden Plate, (1300m).
The three-year-old filly was resuming from a spell with Souquet aboard and was having her fourth career start.
"I've always had an opinion of her," Widdison said.
"She is a slow maturer and has taken a while to pick everything up.
"None of her runs were terrible last preparation but things didn't quite go right for her.
"This time in she seems to have improved, her trial was good and so was her work leading into the race.
ALSO IN SPORT
"Nick rode her a treat which also made a difference."
Lunar Solar completed the treble after taking out the $27,000 0-58 Handicap, (1100m) with Jack Hill aboard.
The four-year-old mare is only a recent stable acquisition after having been previously trained by Dan McCarthy at Wangaratta.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.