The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Rydenatt, Duped By Spin and Lunar Solar hand Craig Widdison stable a winning treble

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 29 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Craig Widdison-trained Rydenatt winning at Wodonga last Saturday with jockey Nick Souquet aboard. Picture by Racing Photos
The Craig Widdison-trained Rydenatt winning at Wodonga last Saturday with jockey Nick Souquet aboard. Picture by Racing Photos

Wodonga trainer Craig Widdison savoured a perfect day at his home track over the weekend after landing a treble from his stable's only three runners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.