Tammie Hasler is overjoyed with the opening of her new gym in Wodonga.
She has been working hard for many years to reach this point, juggling career demands with raising children.
Mrs Hasler's moment of excitement finally came this week when she opened INFLICTION Tammielee's new space in Thomas Mitchell Drive.
"It feels unreal," she said.
"It makes me so happy and grateful for everyone that has played a part in getting this place set up and opened.
"I get emotional when my kids tell me how proud they are of me, I think i just never thought it was actually going to happen and now here we are.
"It is the best feeling finally finding the perfect starting space to grow my dream."
"She is beyond proud of me and I couldn't have done this without her. We are a power couple," she said of Teneale.
Mrs Hasler said it felt "surreal" walking into her first class at 6am and that it "hadn't sunk in yet" that her determination had paid off.
"I couldn't have asked for a better crew of people who have supported me, it's been amazing."
Equally satisfying though has been helping her clients achieve their ambitions, whether these be "big or small".
She had long hoped to create an inclusive space where people felt comfortable to train, no matter their fitness status.
"It has been a very long and challenging process, with some days where I thought it would never become a reality," she said of the two years invested in creating the new venue.
"But with the support of my wife and family - who never gave up on me, always pushing me to keep going - we just continued to be patient looking for the right space for us."
Mrs Hasler runs group classes, as well as one-on-one personal training.
"With my members I have created more of a community and a very welcoming atmosphere," she said.
"I take the time to get to know my members and what they like or dislike and can and can't do and help in every way I can.
"People have already started messaging me to book a session to try it out so let's fill those classes up."
She said she was thankful she went after something she really wanted and her advice for anyone looking to make change was to "just make a start".
"Find something you love and just do it," she said.
"If you're not enjoying something, you can change it and when you do, it'll feel amazing."
