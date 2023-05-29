AN IMMERSIVE sound and light experience that drew thousands of people to the heart of Albury after dark last winter will return next month.
Aurora Luna Light Journey will open at Albury Botanic Gardens on Friday, June 23, and run until Sunday, July 16.
Presented by LASERVISION, the new, immersive experience is a ticketed community event that metamorphoses the gardens, redefining the natural landscape and unveiling mystical creatures through the use of holograms, lasers, interactive projections, light sculptures, immersive soundscapes and other sensory mediums.
Visitors travelled from throughout the Southern Riverina and northern Victoria and as far away as Canberra and Sydney.
LASERVISION's chief executive Shannon Brooks said this year's show would be a totally new and unique experience.
"The magical Botanic Gardens provides the perfect canvas to express our creativeness with immersive, sensory installations throughout," he said.
"The narrative is of an enchanted magical garden with mystical and ethereal animations.
"There will be projections, trees talking and some holograms."
IN THE NEWS:
AlburyCity Mayor Kylie King said the Border community would be excited to have Aurora back in the heart of Albury after such a successful debut event in July last year.
"The Botanic Gardens are a great place for people to enjoy during the day but the light show creates a totally different experience at night," she said.
"I can't wait to see what the team at LASERVISION come up with this time around!"
Set during the NSW and Victorian school holidays, Aurora will open from 6pm to 10pm on weeknights and from 6pm to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
Last year weekends attracted peak numbers with steady crowds on weeknights too.
