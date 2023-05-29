The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment

Aurora Luna Light Journey ready to transform Albury Botanic Gardens

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated May 29 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aurora Luna Light Journey will return to Albury Botanic Gardens on Friday, June 23.
Aurora Luna Light Journey will return to Albury Botanic Gardens on Friday, June 23.

AN IMMERSIVE sound and light experience that drew thousands of people to the heart of Albury after dark last winter will return next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.