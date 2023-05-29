Ups and downs for Albury-Wodonga Spitfires in Capital League double header

The Albury-Wodonga Spitfires had a Capital League double header at home, taking on United.
The men's team were outclassed 7-0 on Saturday, but Sunday saw a very different game. Spitfire Kurt Beath scored from a penalty corner in the first 10 minutes, placing United under pressure. Keeper Logan Wilford was strong in goals, and the teams continued to alternate scoring. Hamish Morrison scored for Spitfires from a deflection before United scored again from the field.
The tie was eventually broken in the last quarter, with United winning 3-2. Coach Shayne Newell remained pleased with the turnaround.
In the ladies, the Spitfires lost 3-0 on Saturday in a game where they couldn't put the ball in the net.
On Sunday they came out strong, scoring in the first quarter through Alissa Rahaley. The ladies performed well with Jess Daley controlling the defence and Avie Liley creating attack up the front. United scored in the third quarter, with the game ending in a draw.
