The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lavington man handed a 10-month sentence for latest in a long line of offending

By Albury Court
May 29 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Repeat drink-driver who had first offence in 1974 jailed for latest law-breaking
Repeat drink-driver who had first offence in 1974 jailed for latest law-breaking

A 70-year-old Lavington man who drunkenly crashed his car into another vehicle in a car park then drove off again has been escorted into the cells.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.