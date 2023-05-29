Repeat drink-driver who had first offence in 1974 jailed for latest law-breaking

A 70-year-old Lavington man who drunkenly crashed his car into another vehicle in a car park then drove off again has been escorted into the cells.
Magistrate Chris Halburd told Ian Thomas Harmer there was no alternative to full-time jail given he was already out on conditional liberty at the time of his offending.
Harmer was serving an intensive corrections order - a period of imprisonment served in the community - when he was drink-driving on Christmas Day.
His excuse to police was he was just going out to visit his girlfriend, thought his car had hit something and then decided to drive home.
Harmer was trying to park his car in his garage when the police arrived.
Defence lawyer Glenn Moody submitted on Monday, May 29, that while Harmer was on an ICO, this was imposed for completely different matters.
Mr Moody said it was conceded the threshold for a jail term had been crossed, but said another ICO could be imposed with more stringent conditions.
But Mr Halburd rejected the submission, pointing out that full-time jail was required for the protection of the community - something that could not be relied upon if he was serving an intensive corrections order.
"The issue is community safety is paramount when considering such things," he said.
Harmer was jailed for 10 months, with a minimum of six, after pleading guilty to a second offence of disqualified driving, a likewise repeat offence of driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and two charges of not give particulars.
Mr Halburd, on sentencing, pointed out Harmer's "appalling" driving record.
This revealed he had his first drink-driving conviction in 1974 and for disqualified driving in 1990.
Over that time he had racked-up six drink-driving and seven disqualified-driving offences along with driving while licence suspended matters.
Mr Moody said his client had taken steps to address his problems with alcohol and no longer had access to his car.
But Mr Halburd suggested it was too little, too late, as had he acted far sooner "he wouldn't find himself in the position he finds himself in now".
The court was told that Harmer was under a licence disqualification from early 2021 to July 13, 2027.
Police said it was about 8pm on Christmas Day when Harmer drove his Daihatsu Terios into a car park on McDonald Road, Lavington.
He was near the back of the car park when he attempted to carry out a right-hand turn into a space between a tree and a black Mazda.
Harmer misjudged the manoeuvre, crashing into the other car's bumper.
He reversed then moved forward again to re-attempt the park, watched by a woman standing on the upper-floor balcony of her nearby home.
She called out to him when he got out of his car, but Harmer denied running into the other vehicle.
"The accused," police said," was seen to be stumbling around before speaking with another resident in the complex, getting into his vehicle and driving away."
The woman called police, who went to his nearby home to find him driving his car into his garage.
When asked for his licence, Harmer said he had lost it then denied being in the car park - his excuse was he had been working in his shed.
Police noticed he was "well-affected" by alcohol.
