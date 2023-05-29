BROCKLESBY-Burrumbuttock is hoping to put a series of close losses behind it and use Saturday's thumping win over Murray Magpies as a springboard.
After an off-season which saw the loss of Matt Seiter (retirement) and Tyson Neander (O&M) but the gains of Joel Felmingham, Mason Hamilton and Corey Pearse, last year's finalists find themselves 2-5 after seven rounds.
But the win-loss ratio belies some potential with the Saints leading late against Osborne until conceding the last three majors, doing similarly against Billabong while also putting in competitive efforts against Jindera and Howlong.
"We've played some great footy but we haven't been able to complete that four-quarter package until (Saturday), so that was pleasing," second-year coach Peter Cook said.
"But the competition is really tight and if we can't jag one of those ones where it is tight and close, then it's gonna hurt us."
Cook said Pearse was growing well into the role of ruckman and sharing the load with Jeremy Luff as the pair try to patch the loss of star Seiter while Felmingham had combined well with Josh Koschitzke in the midfield.
Cook said he referenced legendary coach Jock McHale on Saturday as he declared the Saints would need 21 players to succeed this year.
"Rather that than three or four stars, we need 21 buying in ... that's what it's going to take all year," he said.
"We have the Giants next then it's a few sides around us. It's season defining over the next month, month-and-a-half of footy."
