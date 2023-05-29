The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

'First' four-quarter performance gives Saints impetus to make 2023 charge

JC
By John Conroy
May 30 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Cook addresses his chargers during his first year at the helm. The Saints' ladder position belies their ability. Picture by James Wiltshire
Peter Cook addresses his chargers during his first year at the helm. The Saints' ladder position belies their ability. Picture by James Wiltshire

BROCKLESBY-Burrumbuttock is hoping to put a series of close losses behind it and use Saturday's thumping win over Murray Magpies as a springboard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.