Wangaratta sausage skin stink case is complex, court told

A court case over stinky sausage skin production in Wangaratta is "slightly complicated", a court has heard.
Van Hessen Australia and managing director Anthony Stewart Greaves are being prosecuted by the Environment Protection Agency over alleged odour concerns.
The Wangaratta court on Monday heard the EPA served a brief of evidence earlier this month, but Mr Greaves' lawyers said there were "complexities" with the case, which will return on June 26.
It's alleged there were "persistent offensive odours" impacting the community from October.
