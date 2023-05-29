The Border Mail
Best of state's 15-and-under students putting on a show in two-day NSW carnival

By John Conroy
Updated May 29 2023 - 7:41pm, first published 7:30pm
Corowa High School's Benji Hanrahan shapes to bash one forward for Combined High Schools on Monday. Pictures by Mark Jesser
THE NSW boys 15-and-under school championships is evenly poised with the public, Catholic and independent schools sides with a win each going into Tuesday's final games at Lavington.

