THE NSW boys 15-and-under school championships is evenly poised with the public, Catholic and independent schools sides with a win each going into Tuesday's final games at Lavington.
The best players from the six-game round robin event will be selected for the NSW All Schools squad to take part in the national championships, with the girls playing a three-game carnival as they vie for promotion.
All three sides host a bevy of Border and Riverina players with Corowa, Murray and Albury high schools represented in the Combined High Schools unit while Albury's Xavier features in the Combined Catholic School outfit and Thurgoona's Trinity Anglican College in the Combined Independent Schools team.
Convenor Terry Caldwell said there would be another display of quality football at Lavington Sportsground on Tuesday as the state's best talent squared off.
"It was little slippery to start with today but the sunshine came out and the standard of footy lifted with it," he said.
"These kids are vying for a position in the NSW team and we're expecting a dry day tomorrow so there will be good skills on display."
Corowa High School's Benji Hanrahan, who bagged two goals in game two, has been adjudged among his side's best in both CHS outings and will be a prime candidate for the boys' player of the championship award.
Xavier's Jesse Quade and Corowa's Jayden Forge are others to have featured in their team's best.
The first girls' game kicks off at 10am and the boys at 10.50am.
