More than 3000 people poured through the gates at Winton Motor Raceway to take in the 46th edition of Historic Winton on May 27 and 28.
The crowd was treated to 47 car, motorcycle and sidecar races, which all went to plan, despite wet conditions on May 28.
Austin 7 Club president and Historic Winton organiser Len Kerwood was thrilled with the event, which he said provided plenty of highlights throughout.
"A first for Historic Winton was the Group N Tin Top (touring cars pre-1958 to 1972) in the inaugural regularity events when the fields included six FJ Holdens, a Ford Cortina, a Shelby Coupe, a Vauxhall PB and a VW Beetle," he said.
"Drivers estimated their race time and the one closest to the nominated time was the winner."
Winners of the three Tin Top regularity races were Len Read in a 1964 Mini Cooper, Eric Spokes in a 1957 Holden FE and Brian Russell in a 1949 Holden FX.
Mr Kerwood said the Austin 7 Club was grateful for the car, motorbike and sidecar competitors, spectators and the event's large band of volunteers who made it all possible.
"Adding to the weekend's excitement was about 70 motoring enthusiasts who enjoyed the Benalla historic vehicle tours, run by the Benalla Rural City Council, visiting the silos, wetlands or maze and rose gardens on the prior Friday," he said.
Historic Winton organisers have already locked in dates for 2023 for the 47th event on May 25 and 26.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
