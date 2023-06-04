AS a little girl Kim Nelson-Thomson was a bookworm who loved fantasy stories.
She was tight with the school libraries who always guaranteed her early access to the new releases.
Later in her last year at high school near Wollongong she excelled at music but decided she didn't want to pursue it at university.
Now after 25 years of caring for her three children, two of whom had special needs, the Thurgoona resident is hitting the books once again to study for an arts degree.
Mrs Nelson-Thomson's eldest child had Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological and developmental disorder. She was non-verbal and had to be tube-fed.
Sadly, she passed away aged only 23.
Her youngest child, Bob, now 21, has Down syndrome and lives at home.
While raising her children including another son Max with a husband who drove trucks for a living, Mrs Nelson-Thomson also cared for her mother, who had dementia.
Mrs Nelson-Thomson first dabbled in art - almost as therapy - when she took a short course at Wodonga TAFE during 2009.
This quickly re-ignited her interest in education; she now described herself as a "serial learner".
"I was a full-time carer and my days were very busy," she said.
"It was nice to get out of the house to talk to people about things other than the kids.
"Of course, I still talked about the kids but I also started talking about art.
"At that stage my Wodonga TAFE teachers were arguing over whether I was a painter or sculptor!"
Having transferred to TAFE NSW - Albury campus, Mrs Nelson-Thomson completed more certificates before eventually tackling the Diploma and the Advanced Diploma of Visual Arts when they were first offered part-time.
She soon discovered a particular passion for charcoal drawings.
Rockscapes and native fauna adorn the walls of her home.
"Art was my haven," Mrs Nelson-Thomson said.
"Having TAFE and that community around me meant I was able to navigate my own way through the course in my own time.
"I also gained the confidence to become a volunteer at Gateway Island Gallery and I later got a job as the gallery co-ordinator, which was my first job out of the home in 25 years."
She was focused on charcoal, multi-media and printmaking at this stage.
"I've been quite time-poor for the past two decades," she said.
"There was no such thing as spontaneity.
"I'm finally getting to do something simply for myself.
"I've lived for everybody else for the last 30 years and I need to replace caring for my children with caring for myself.
"Having not been in paid work for 30 years, I don't have any superannuation and I need some general income for the long-term.
"Hopefully I'll develop my art into a business."
Looking back on the creative curve of her life, Mrs Nelson-Thomson said all of her experiences had led to the latest chapter in her educational journey.
"Art can be challenging emotionally at times but the support you receive (at TAFE NSW) to get up and keep going is amazing," Mrs Nelson-Thomson said.
"There's a real skill in being able to continue to create so I'm exploring new ways of making and I've already seen a huge change in my practice.
"At my age some people are thinking about coming up to retirement.
"For me, it's the start of something new."
