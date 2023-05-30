The Border Mail
Cherry Chain finds its feet with second hit and supporting The Screaming Jets

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated May 30 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 3:00pm
Cherry Chain's original line-up of Jack Mills, Olivia Britton, Mitch Csorba and Blake Furness ahead of their debut gig at Birddog in Albury only 12 months ago. Now with Josh Quinn on guitar and Jayden Lehmann on bass, they will perform at CoCreate. Picture by Mark Jesser
ALBURY outfit Cherry Chain is making fast traction on Spotify ahead of supporting an iconic Australian band within weeks.

