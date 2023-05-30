ALBURY outfit Cherry Chain is making fast traction on Spotify ahead of supporting an iconic Australian band within weeks.
The band's second single Nightcrawler had 4000 streams in just a week.
Having turned the room upside down six months ago supporting Eskimo Joe, they will now hit the stage on July 14 to support Australian rockers The Screaming Jets at Corowa RSL Club.
Border group Goliath will also join the powerhouse line-up.
Cherry Chain features vocalist, Olivia Britton, accompanied by Josh Quinn on guitar, Jayden Lehmann on bass guitar, Jack Mills on guitar and Blake Furness on drums.
Cherry Chain has quickly earned a reputation for its quality sound and stage presence, performing a range of popular covers.
"Olivia has a stage presence that just has to be seen, she draws the audience in and her next to Josh Quinn is just next level," drummer Blake Furness said.
"We are looking forward to playing two original songs and getting our name out there further."
As a local primary school teacher, Furness said his students could not attend the gigs his band played at pubs.
He said that might change when they performed at CoCreate in Wodonga on Saturday.
IN THE NEWS:
The Winter CoCreate event would feature a dozen other acts including Border sibling duo Zac and Eliza Spalding and Albury band Mt Maze.
Zac, 18, and Eliza, 20, have played at many pubs and festivals in the region including the Deni Ute Muster, Tumbafest and The Man from Snowy River Festival.
Last November, Zac won the Australian national busking championship in Cooma and this month the duo took out a special judge's award at this year's regional busking competition at Rutherglen.
Mt Maze comprises Adam Tollis (vocals), Nathan Tollis (drummer), Grady Nigsch (lead guitar), Nick Musarra (rhythm guitar) and Shane Ellwood (bass guitar).
CoCreate runs in The Cube Wodonga courtyard from 4pm to 8pm.
Free entry.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.