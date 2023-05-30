Forgotten star Michael Gibbons is set to make another return from his latest injury setback against Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday.
Gibbons has spent 55 days on the sidelines since injuring his hamstring in the Pigeons' season opener against Albury on Easter Sunday.
He was among his side's best against the Tigers before hobbling off late in the third term.
The former Carlton player has only managed nine out of a possible 27 matches since arriving at JC Lowe Oval last year.
Pigeons football manager, Leigh Ramsdale, confirmed Gibbons was set to make a timely return against the Rovers who claimed the scalp of the previously undefeated Wodonga last weekend.
"As long as Michael gets through training this week he will be a definite starter against the Rovers," he said.
Gibbons was hampered by several hamstring strains last season and was struck by the curse in the qualifying final against Albury.
He faced a race against time to be fit for the grand final but was a late withdrawal.
The Pigeons lost the decider against Wangaratta without their best player by less than a kick.
ALSO IN SPORT
Ramsdale was confident that the hamstring issue wasn't chronic and that the 28-year-old could prove to be the best player in the competition by season's end.
"From a club point of view we think Michael has just been stiff with injury and we have full faith that he will be back fit and firing sooner rather than later," he said.
"When we broke it down, the injuries occurred after a few road trips and he missed a bit of training through his wedding and honeymoon.
"So he missed a few practice matches and then we deloaded his training leading into that first final but probably played him for too many minutes in the midfield.
"We just didn't manage him properly and the club takes a lot of responsibility for that.
"We have been in contact with Carlton and Williamstown have provided some data of his running loads and he is replicating that at the moment.
"We have taken a patient approach in his latest recovery and we still think that he is the best player in the competition when he is right.
"The prospect of Michael getting back to his best is not only exciting for our club but the O&M in general because once he gets up and going is the sort of player local footy fans come to watch."
