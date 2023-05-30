Man killed in horrific fiery crash between Mulwala and Barooga

Police have confirmed one death in a crash at Boomanoomana on Tuesday.
Officers had said on Tuesday morning the driver and his passenger were killed.
Police have confirmed only one person - a man believed to be aged in his 50s who has not formally been identified - passed away.
The incident was discovered on the Mulwala-Barooga Road at Boomanoomana about 7am on Tuesday.
"On arrival, officers attached to the Murray River Police District found the vehicle well alight," a police spokesman said.
'The fire was extinguished by the NSW Rural Fire Service."
Police initially told The Border Mail the driver and passenger died at the scene, but say only one person died.
"Investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the crash," police spokesman said.
The road is closed while emergency workers are on scene, between Back Barooga Road and Yarrawonga Road.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
