Former Wangaratta bikie boss, grandfather, speeding while on drugs

A former Wangaratta bikie boss has again been urged to get help for his drug problem after being caught speeding while on ice and marijuana.
Police pulled over Ronald Harding's vehicle in the northbound lanes of the Hume Highway on February 18 this year.
The grandfather was spotted driving a Toyota utility at a fast rate of speed, overtaking other vehicles at Glenrowan, about 5.30pm.
Police clocked his car at 133km/h.
He tested positive to meth and cannabis, and police asked why he had committed the offences.
"No real reason," he replied.
"I'm a f---wit."
Wangaratta magistrate Alexandra Burt noted Harding, who was previously the president of the Tramps motorcycle gang, had priors.
"It appears Mr Harding has got a significant history of drug use," she said.
Lawyer Nancy Battiato said he hadn't used since the incident.
Ms Burt said she wanted Harding to seek help.
"Substances have been an issue for him for a long time and in those circumstances, it will probably be difficult to stop using substances without some proper support," she said.
Harding, who works in Wodonga on the NBN network, was banned from driving for 12 months.
He was ordered to receive drug treatment before returning to court on August 28.
