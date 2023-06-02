4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
This is a home that has been loved and adored by three generations of one family for 37 years, with many marshmallows being cooked on its open fireplace over the decades.
There's been many happy memories here but it's now time for it to be someone else's dream home say the owners.
Original and immaculately maintained, the home offers a distinct character and charm that sets it apart from others in the desirable Willow Rise Estate.
It has four large bedrooms, with the main bedroom having a well sized ensuite.
The property offers two separate living zones, allowing for versatility. This feature enables a clear separation between formal and informal living, providing flexibility for both entertaining guests and everyday family activities.
There is a also separate study which overlooks the landscaped back yard.
One of the standout features of this property is its exceptional location.
The large allotment of 1434 square metre backs directly onto a beautiful reserve which has been a highlight for the owners from the moment they first moved in.
These picturesque surrounds offer opportunities for relaxation and exercise with its close proximity to walking tracks making it an ideal choice for those who enjoy being outdoors.
Meander the parklands, walk or ride into town or just enjoy the tranquillity.
