4 BED | 2 BATH | 4 CAR
Here is a luxury resort style home on more than 2000 square metres of land in popular Huon Creek Road.
The centrepiece is the inground pool that sets the stage for the type of lifestyle you could enjoy.
The private landscaped gardens further enhance the beauty of this property, providing a tranquil and serene environment.
This four bedroom home has a double garage and further brick shedding with a kitchenette and its own bathroom, heating and cooling - perfect for storing your tools and equipment or even converting into a workshop or studio.
You can also harness the power of the sun with a 6.3kW solar system installed.
Inside, you'll find polished Sydney blue gum timber floors in the main living areas and an entertainer's kitchen featuring top-of-the-line appliances, a spacious layout and ample storage.
Whether you're hosting a dinner party or preparing a casual meal, this kitchen is equipped to meet your every need and will be a delight to cook in with its splash-back and windows looking out into the tropical greenery.
Once you're settled in you can indulge in the joy of outdoor entertaining with the expansive outdoor area flowing seamlessly from the home and designed with relaxation and socialising in mind.
