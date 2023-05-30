Ned Pendergast is continuing to impress Yarrawonga coach Steve Johnson.
The 20-year-old has been ever-present since the ex-Geelong star took over at the helm of the Pigeons in the summer.
And while A-graders Mark Whiley, Willie Wheeler and Leigh Williams continue to set the standard for the table-toppers, Pendergast's efforts have not gone unnoticed.
"Ned Pendergast is one player who hasn't played a lot of senior footy, he's had some injuries over recent years but he's started to get a really good run at it and he's now playing some consistent footy at the level," Johnson said.
"His pre-season set him up.
ALSO IN SPORT
"He wasn't at a level of fitness which was going to be good enough for him to even play a consistent role in the senior team when he first got to pre-season training but he worked really hard in the off-season and got himself into a position where he's now very flexible for us.
"We can play him down back, we move him into the ruck at times and he can kick a goal when he's sent forward but the thing I most enjoy about watching him play is the way he competes in the contest.
"He goes bull-at-a-gate at the ball, with no fear of what's around him and if he's not marking the ball, he's creating some ground ball opportunities for his team-mates."
Cam Wilson has also caught Johnson's eye since arriving from Corowa-Rutherglen, having been named in Yarrawonga's best four times already.
The Pigeons visit Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday.
