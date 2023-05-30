A GROUP of Corowa residents upset at regular flooding of their homes spilled into Federation Council's monthly meeting on Tuesday May 30 2023 and let their concerns flow.
The 15 citizens, who live at 20 homes in the Sophia Close and Pinot Crescent area off Federation Avenue, watched on as the council decided to allocate $161,000 in its next budget towards an evaluation of options to improve stormwater drainage.
Sophia Close resident John Batten spoke on behalf of residents at yesterday's meeting.
He said he had spent more than four months in emergency accommodation and six rooms at the nearby Greenacres Motel had been damaged.
"The flooding has caused some severe mental health problems for several of our residents," Mr Batten said.
He said in the 16 months since there had been three times roads in the area had become impassable because of rain, leaving residents stranded in their homes.
"When a rain event occurs we're always on edge," Mr Batten said.
Another nearby resident Richard Lowden said the drainage system was poorly design with water banking up.
He said insurance claims for flood damage would be multiples of $700,000 flagged for a new drain in Federation Avenue.
The council's director of engineering Theo Panagopoulos said it was clear a solution was needed but various issues had to be resolved before determining the best remedy.
"The report's got three or four different options for us to look at, some require easements through private property so there's a number of options that we need to look at, it's not just a matter of picking one and going for it," Mr Panagopoulos said.
He said a second pump had been ordered and that would assist in the short term with dispersal.
"There will be a duty pump and a standby pump, so that will increase the ability to get rid of water a little bit, it's not going to fix the issue in the bigger events, but that's what we are doing in the short term."
Councillor Rowena Black said she could understand the anguish of the residents, but added it was important to have a viable long-term solution so the matter was not revisited.
Councillor Aaron Nicholls said the scenario was a result of poor planning.
Meanwhile, the council has voted to write to the NSW Treasurer and ministers outlining its concerns with the state government leaving councils with huge increases in their emergency services levy.
Federation is facing a $174,000 rise in the levy for the coming financial year, although general manager Adrian Butler noted it had been factored into the draft budget.
Councillor David Fahey congratulated the council's financial managers for their prudent planning.
