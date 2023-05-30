With less than two weeks until the start of the snow season, police have urged people driving to the North East's alpine resorts to ensure their vehicles are equipped for the conditions.
With thousands set to head to the high country from June 10, police want to remind motorists it's a legal requirement to carry wheel chains at all times during the season, and they must be fitted when directed to do so.
Drivers without them face a $370 fine and a penalty of $970 if not fitted when asked.
Around 5700 vehicles were turned away at Mount Hotham in 2022 for not carrying appropriate wheel chains for snow travel.
Victoria Police will conduct random vehicle checks, both at alpine resorts and the roads leading to them, to ensure compliance.
Officers stationed in nearby towns to resorts will also have a seven-day-a-week presence at Mount Buller, Mount Hotham and Falls Creek for the duration of the season.
Police conducted 19 search and rescue events during the 2022 snow season, including 12 at Falls Creek, five at Mount Hotham and two at Mount Buller.
Superintendent Shane Cashman said driving on roads covered with snow or ice without appropriate chains was "a recipe for disaster that could quite easily end in lethal consequences".
"We have seen far too much trauma on Victorian roads this year and we implore anyone driving to the snow this season to be well prepared, drive cautiously, and take care of themselves, their family, and their mates," he said.
"Snow season is the highlight of many people's year and Victoria Police wants everyone to get to and from the ski fields safely."
Mount Hotham Resort Management spokesperson Anita Coia said while heavy snowfall is common at this time of year, it was important people understood conditions at the top of the mountain can be radically different to those at the bottom.
"Snow and ice on the road, fog - these all make driving a winding mountain road quite challenging if you're not used to it," she said.
"Travellers need to check the weather at Mount Hotham before they head off, which they can do via the homepage of the Mount Hotham website.
"If it's snowing, they need to carry wheel chains or risk getting stuck on the road."
Mount Hotham Resort Management will also check for wheel chains at the resort entry gates at Harrietville and Dinner Plain.
Ms Coia said Mount Hotham's website has a planning guide with essential information for visitors.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.