Callum Turner is on course to return for Kiewa-Sandy Creek's top-of-the-table clash against Yackandandah.
The Hawks vice-captain hasn't played since their victory over reigning premiers Chiltern in round five but expects to run out in the biggest game of the season so far at Butson Park on June 10.
Both sides are undefeated, with Kiewa-Sandy Creek holding a two-point advantage at the summit thanks to the Roos' draw with Chiltern.
"I did a bit of a hammie wrestling with one of the stronger blokes, Jack Di Mizio, but I'm pretty much right to go now," Turner revealed.
ALSO IN SPORT
"The physio said two weeks at full tilt so I'll be looking forward to hopefully playing against Yack, who are looking like maybe the best side in the competition.
"I'm not surprised.
"Yack started their run towards a flag back in 2021, when they went 10-0 to start the season and they've done the right things by retaining blokes and getting a few local blokes back as well as getting a few key recruits.
"That's the right way to go about it in this league."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.