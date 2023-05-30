Five firearms stolen from Benalla shed during rural break-in

Benalla detectives are seeking information after five guns were stolen from a rural property.
Detectives believe a shed at the Samaria Road property was targeted between 5pm on Friday and 1.30pm on Monday.
An angle grinder and sledgehammer were likely used to gain entry to a gun safe, with four high-powered rifles and a shotgun taken.
It is unknown how many offenders were involved or how they entered and exited the property.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
