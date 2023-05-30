Heading bush was only ever supposed to be a short-term thing for Logan Hamilton.
The Lavington junior broke into the Panthers' senior side in 2018 before playing reserves the following year and deciding to tackle the Hume League with Holbrook.
Fast-forward three years and Hamilton is a much-valued member of the Brookers community, with the feeling clearly mutual.
"My plan was to go out there, get a bit of a run on, make a name for myself and come back," he explained.
"But I'm loving it out there too much to even want to come back at the moment.
"It's a great club to get around, everyone's friendly, it's not like you turn up for footy and then once footy's up, you go home, we all seem to hang around, have a drink or two after the game and catch up.
"Not all clubs feel like that but it's a second family."
The smile on Hamilton's dial has broadened even further recently with his switch to half-forward bringing a flood of goals.
The 23-year-old booted six against Henty in round six and matched that with another half-dozen in Saturday's win away to Lockhart.
With Jayden Hucker and Dylan Cook sharing the ruck duties for Matt Sharp's side this season, it's freed up Hamilton to play a different role.
"This is the best I've played for a while," he said.
"The change has probably been a good thing for me; if I'm not playing well in the forward line, I can always jump back in the ruck and get back into it but at the moment I'm feeling good.
"They've always been wanting more than just one tall at Holbrook.
"We've been struggling to get that but now a couple of the boys have come on board with a bit of height, and with Kolby Hennessy leaving last year, we lacked another tall up forward so I got thrown down there to see how I went and so far it's worked out.
"The first game, against BB, I was a little bit lost because it's been a while since I've played there but I'm slowly getting there, I reckon.
"I love kicking a goal. If there's another better option, I'll try to get it, but some of the boys know if I'm in range, I'm always going to go back and go for a goal."
Having ended their 18-year premiership drought last season, the Brookers sit second with a 5-1-1 record behind undefeated leaders Osborne.
"So far, it's been good," Hamilton said. "We had a shock draw with Billabong Crows but other than that, we're probably about where I thought we'd be.
"I knew Osborne were going to be the team to beat once again, like they always are, but all the newer boys are settling in and we're starting to become a good team.
"I feel like we'll give them a run for their money.
"If we can go back-to-back, that'd be great.
"Not many blokes even get a grand final, let alone two in a row, so it'd be unreal if we could do that.
"I just love putting the boots on every weekend, getting out there and kicking the footy with the boys."
Never more so than 2022, when Holbrook's unforgettable fourth quarter in the grand final blew Osborne away to clinch the club's first senior flag since 2004.
"It was unreal to be able to play in that," Hamilton smiled.
"I got one at Lavi in the juniors but you don't really remember those, whereas now that I've got a senior one, it's definitely a lifelong memory.
"Maybe (I could go back to the O and M) further down the track but at the moment, I don't see myself leaving any time soon.
"I feel like I fit in pretty well out at Holbrook and that's where I want to stay.
"One day I might go back, we'll see what happens."
Holbrook, who entertain rock-bottom Murray Magpies this weekend, will get their next serious test towards the end of July when they take on Jindera, Howlong and Osborne in consecutive rounds.
