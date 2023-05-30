The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Fundraiser for Meg's Children doubles expectations, says founder Trish Ryan

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
May 30 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Ryan's legacy.
Meg Ryan's legacy.

A fundraiser to support the charity named in honour of Albury teacher's aide Meg Ryan has exceeded the hopes of its founder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.