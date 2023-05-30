A fundraiser to support the charity named in honour of Albury teacher's aide Meg Ryan has exceeded the hopes of its founder.
The success of the event at SS&A Albury will help create a better future for more vulnerable and at-risk children in Nepal, says Trish Ryan who created Meg's Children after the loss of her daughter to spina bifida 20 years ago.
Mrs Ryan had hoped the fundraiser, headlined by popular Walla singing sensation Danny Phegan and his band, might raise $15,000 to support the charity's education efforts.
But thanks to the rousing entertainment supplied by Danny (and his father Warwick, who helped whip up a frenzy of bidding for the auction), the final tally will be closer to $35,000.
Mrs Ryan said Friday night's event was "amazing" and thanked the Border and wider community for their generosity, particularly Danny Phegan and his band, who donated their time to perform.
Mrs Ryan said funds raised would help children in the care of Meg's Children complete their education or employment goals.
The charity has three programs that provide children with an opportunity to "turn their lives around" including a group home for 22 children (ages 4 to 16), an outreach program for children in vulnerable families, and a tertiary education scholarship fund.
