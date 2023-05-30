Wodonga trainer Craig Widdison admits he was surprised to see a final field of only six runners contest last weekend's Jack Maher Classic.
Traditionally a sought after race by both Melbourne and local trainers, the $30,000 feature had one of the smallest fields since its inception in 1986.
Nick Ryan (Material Dreams) and co-trainers Leon and Troy Corstens (Silent Alert) were the only Melbourne based trainers to target the 2YO feature.
The remainder of the field was made up by four entries from Wangaratta trainers Andrew Dale and Ben Brisbourne with the former having three runners.
"No doubt the club would have been disappointed with the field," Widdison said.
"I'm not sure what they can do to attract more numbers.
"I remember when I was a kid growing up that the Jack Maher Classic used to be the richest country 2YO race in the state.
"The prizemoney has sort of never changed and I think there was a 2YO fillies race in town (Sandown) the same day for $150,000.
"So the club is going to struggle to attract the type of horses they want for the Jack Maher Classic.
"It used to be a fairly strong form race and horses would win the Jack Maher and then win or prove to be ultra competitive in town at their next start."
The feature was taken out by the Ryan-trained Material Dreams who was heavily supported in betting to start as the $1.40-favourite.
Ridden by Jason Maskiell, Material Dreams prevailed by a head over the Dale-trained Manalore ($20).
