National champion Ruby Kelly has been tipped to achieve even greater things in the world of gymnastics.
Kelly, 13, won individual gold on the floor at the Australian Gymnastics Championships and also claimed victory as part of Team Victoria in the international stream.
The Catholic College Wodonga student, who trains at Flyaway Gymnastics in North Albury, collected a silver medal on bars and was fourth on vault and in the all-around competition.
"I'm incredibly proud to see all of her hard work paying off," Flyaway co-manager and competitive co-ordinator Rachael Fraser said.
"She's put so much effort in over a number of years, it takes up a gigantic part of her life and to see that paying off is just amazing.
"Ruby is so easy to coach and work with.
"She's a kid who turns up, is happy to be there, wants to put in her best and just loves it.
"From a young age, she's had natural ability but we always say in gymnastics that hard work is always going to beat talent and she's got both.
"As a gymnast, Ruby is very physically strong and that helps with her ability to do the landings and control the skills she's doing."
Kelly is at the gym seven times a week, training before and after school and at the weekend.
"I'm always tired by the end of the week but I enjoy it," she said.
"Rachael has helped me a lot.
"She knows what to tell me and she explains what I'm doing wrong in a way I can understand it and then fix it.
"I love flipping and stuff like that.
"I'm not great at dancing, which you have to do on floor, but I've worked at that a lot and I feel like I'm getting better at it.
"Nationals was really good.
"I wasn't as nervous as the other two years I went because I knew what was going on a bit more but I was still very nervous.
"I surprised myself by winning the medals; that felt really cool."
Kelly's love for gymnastics was sparked when she was invited to a birthday party at Flyaway aged six and she's never looked back.
"It's incredible," Fraser said.
"She's the first gymnast we've had reach the international level from this area.
"It's a massive commitment to be regional and still achieve that because of all the travel to things like state development squads when they get together to train.
"But Ruby can achieve whatever she puts her mind to.
"We'll move into junior international next, continue working and see where she can get herself.
"She now has the potential to be selected for overseas teams and additional camp opportunities.
"It's really exciting.
"It doesn't happen very often in the area; I've been coaching for nearly 20 years and Ruby's the first one we've got to the international pathway."
