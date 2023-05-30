The Border Mail
Ruby Kelly returns to Albury-Wodonga a national gymnastics champion

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
May 30 2023 - 5:30pm
Ruby Kelly proudly wearing the three medals she won at the Australian Gymnastics Championships on the Gold Coast. Picture by James Wiltshire
Ruby Kelly proudly wearing the three medals she won at the Australian Gymnastics Championships on the Gold Coast. Picture by James Wiltshire

National champion Ruby Kelly has been tipped to achieve even greater things in the world of gymnastics.

