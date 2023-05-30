The Border Mail
Trainer Nick Ryan and jockey Jason Maskiell win Jack Maher Classic with Material Dreams

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
May 30 2023 - 5:30pm
Jason Maskiell aboard the Nick Ryan-trained Material Dreams.
The Nick Ryan-trained Material Dreams made the trip from Flemington worthwhile after taking at the Jack Maher Classic at Wodonga on Saturday.

