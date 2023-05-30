The Nick Ryan-trained Material Dreams made the trip from Flemington worthwhile after taking at the Jack Maher Classic at Wodonga on Saturday.
Ridden by Jason Maskiell, Material Dreams was having only her second start in the $30,000 feature after winning on debut at Moe earlier this month.
Material Dreams settled prominently in the 1200m sprint with the the Andrew Dale-trained Manalore the early leader.
The daughter of Lean Mean Machine surged to the lead over the final furlong but was forced to stave of the challenge of Manalore who kicked backed late to go down by a head.
The Ryan galloper was heavily supported to start as the raging $1.40-favourite.
Only six runners contested the 2YO feature after the scratchings of Malabar Queen and Lady Of Savoy.
The Ryan stable made the trip from Flemington to specifically target the race.
The club's next meeting is on Saturday, June 24.
