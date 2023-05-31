House of the Week

4 BED | 3 BATH | 5 CAR
This exceptional property in Felltimber Estate leaves no detail overlooked, says Silviya Saric from Wodonga Real Estate.
From the expansive grounds to the meticulously designed home, she said every aspect of this property embodies luxury, elegance and refinement.
"This is in a highly desirable area.
"One of the standouts here is that the home is so well built," said Silviya.
"It was built by the well known local builder Bill Hosie in 1996 and has been tastefully updated by the current owners."
Sprawled over 4230 square metres there are meticulously landscaped grounds, manicured gardens and established leafy ornamental, native and deciduous trees.
"This is a prestige home. It is quite the oasis."
Inside, there are four bedrooms and a study as well as a guest wing complete with its own ensuite with a double vanity and walk-in shower and a spacious walk in robe.
Internal features include black butt timber flooring in the main living areas, a full main bathroom with a spa bath and ceiling fans in all bedrooms.
A large, fully enclosed sunroom (with tinted, double glazed doors) leads to the salt chlorinated pool.
"There is a lot of space for relaxation and entertainment with the back family room able to be opened up by large glass sliding doors that concertina out on to the pool area," said Silviya.
The main bedroom has a luxurious ensuite too and if more bedroom space is required, the study/office could easily be converted to a fifth bedroom.
For those with an extensive vehicle collection or a penchant for entertaining, the property offers parking for up to seven cars.
"There is a tandem car port, a double garage with internal entry and a front foyer for parking.
"The owners thought it would be good to have the extra car spaces for family members whilst they were still living at home, and for any other boating and caravan equipment they may have had."
The home is in a quiet location, has a full Digitech home security system and a 5.8kw inverted solar system.
Contact Silviya Saric to arrange your inspection.
